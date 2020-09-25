Melbourne Renegades' Jess Duffin pulls out of WBBL

Melbourne [Australia], September 25 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Friday confirmed that Jess Duffin will not take part in the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) following the birth of her first child in June.

Duffin and her husband Chris welcomed daughter Georgie on June 21. She was named the club's WBBL|05 Player of the Season after amassing 544 runs, including five half-centuries.

Duffin said while it was a difficult decision, it was made in the best interests of the team.

"I've always prided myself on my preparation and there just hasn't been that opportunity this year. The WBBL is such a high-quality competition with a lot of games in quick succession and unfortunately, my body is just not ready for that at this point," the franchise's official website quoted Duffin as saying.



"It'll be tough watching the team from home but I'll have Georgie by my side so she'll make things easier - during daylight hours at least. I'll obviously be in touch with the team and offer whatever support and help I can remotely during the season. I wish our returning Captain Amy Satterthwaite and the team all the best - they're such a talented group and I'm excited about what they can achieve this season," she added.

The Renegades will announce a replacement player for Duffin in the coming weeks.

Coach Lachlan Stevens said the club supports Duffin's decision.

"Knowing Jess' character and competitive spirit we knew she was going to give herself every chance to play. In the end she's made a very selfless call, we'll continue to support her and we look forward to having Jess back on the park next season," Stevens said.

The Renegades will open the WBBL season on October 25 when they take on the Melbourne Stars in Sydney. (ANI)

