England batter Tammy Beaumont (File image)
England batter Tammy Beaumont (File image)

Melbourne Renegades sign England's Tammy Beaumont for upcoming WBBL

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:15 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Monday confirmed that England batter Tammy Beaumont has been signed for the upcoming edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).
Beaumont will replace Kiwi player Amy Satterthwaite.
"I am thrilled to be heading back to the Big Bash. I have played against a lot of the talent in the Renegades line-up so it will be nice to be playing alongside them this time," Beaumont said in an official statement.
"The Renegades are a side on the rise and the Big Bash is such a tough competition so I am looking forward to testing myself against some of the best players in the world," she added.
Earlier, Satterthwaite announced her pregnancy due to which she will be missing the tournament.
Beaumont previously represented Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL. The top-order batswoman has amassed almost 3,500 international runs across 144 games for England.
She was a part of the England Ashes squad earlier this year and managed to score 114 runs against Australia in the second ODI.
"We are happy with how our roster has come together for the season ahead. We're excited to bring some fresh faces into the squad and set ourselves up to up to be challengers for the title this season," Renegades coach Coyle said.
"Tammy has made a real impact on international cricket and we are pleased to have her on board. While Amy Satterthwaite won't be available to play, we will still benefit from her knowledge in our coaching and preparation," he added.
The side has also signed former Melbourne Stars all-rounder Makinley Blows, ex-Sydney Sixers bowler Carly Leeson and Victorian squad member Courtney Neale, while Erica Kershaw and Courtney Webb have re-signed for the club.
Renegades final squad for the tournament: Tammy Beaumont, Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Danni Wyatt.
The WBBL season will commence from October 18 this year and the final will be played at the North Sydney Oval on October 18.
Renegades will play their first match against Adelaide Strikers on October 19.
Each team will play 14 matches in the WBBL tournament, and the top four teams in the group stage will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Pankaj Advani all set to defend world title at Myanmar Open

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 9 (ANI): Twenty-One-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion Pankaj Advani of India will kick-start the business end of the cue sports season with the Myanmar Open here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Perth Scorchers signs Kurtis Patterson for three-year deal

Perth [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers signed batsman Kurtis Patterson for a three year deal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Here's why India is ahead of Aussies in WTC despite same number of wins

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia defeated England in the fourth Test by 185 runs to retain the Ashes and as a result, the team now has 56 points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:26 IST

France President Macron apologises to Albania PM over national...

Leeds [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): France President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama after the Football Federation of France played the wrong national anthem during the team's match against France in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:33 IST

Take Steve Smith out, it would be very similar for both teams: Joe Root

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root identified Australia batsman Steve Smith as the standout performer in the ongoing Ashes and said if the batsman is taken out of the equation, the situation would be very similar for both teams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:08 IST

Very tough to play against you: Daniil Medvedev after facing Nadal

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): After losing a five-set thriller in the US Open final against Rafael Nadal, Russia's Daniil Medvedev congratulated the Spaniard on his 19th Grand Slam win and said that playing against the player is very tough.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Australia on retaining Ashes

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes, cricket fraternity congratulated the team and sent in their wishes on microblogging site on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Smith is the best player I have ever seen, says Aussie skipper Tim Paine

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine heaped praises at team-mate Steve Smith, describing him as the 'best player he has ever seen'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:58 IST

Netizens hail Nadal as he scripts 19th Grand Slam win

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal scripted his 19th Grand Slam win, netizens lauded the player and sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:09 IST

Nadal wins 4th US Open title after marathon five-set battle with...

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev after a valiant fight by the latter to win his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:30 IST

5,500 participants from 27 countries take part in Ladakh Marathon

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Nearly 5,500 participants from 26 countries and 27 states of India took part in the eighth edition of Ladakh Marathon that concluded on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Australia retain Ashes, win fourth Test against England by 185 runs

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Australia retained the Ashes series as they won the fourth Test by 185 runs on the last day at Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl