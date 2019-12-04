Melbourne Renegades sign Usman Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 4 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday announced the signing of Pakistan cricketers Usman Shinwari and Faheem Ashraf.

Shinwari who took eight wickets in the last season will feature in the opening five matches of the BBL.

Acknowledge the signing, Renegades List Manager Andrew Lynch in an official statement said, "We're very pleased with the depth we'll have at our disposal this season."

"Shinwari got a taste of the conditions last season and was impressive for us early in the tournament while Faheem Ashraf has performed well against quality opposition, so we're excited to see what he'll produce in Australian conditions," he added.

Ashraf was the second-highest wicket-taker in Pakistan Super League this season. The all-rounder will play the opening eight matches of the mega event. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi will replace Ashraf for the remainder of the season.

"I'm pleased with how we're shaping up. Mohammad Nabi and Harry Gurney showed their class last season so we're glad to have them on board for the second half of the home and away season and hopefully finals," said Michael Klinger, head coach, Melbourne Renegades.

"After winning a title, the competition for spots in the XI is going to be fierce and we feel we've got plenty of options to cover the challenges that we'll be confronted with throughout the season," he added.

The Renegades will open their BBL campaign against the Sydney Thunder on December 19. (ANI)

