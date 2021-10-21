Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL due to knee injury

Melbourne [Australia], October 21 (ANI): Australia bowler and Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham will miss the remainder of Women's Big Bash League (BBL) due to a left knee injury.



Wareham suffered a knee injury in the Melbourne Renegades match against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday. She suffered the injury while in the field, with scans confirming an ACL rupture.

"Georgia has sustained a left knee ACL injury; she had an ACL rupture on the same knee at the age of 14 whilst playing AFL which was reconstructed using a synthetic (LARS) ligament. Whilst in the field yesterday she had an instability episode of the left knee resulting in a rupture of the graft," Pip Inge, the Australian Team Doctor said in a statement.

"As a result, she will be unavailable for the remainder of the WBBL season. Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria medical staff are working in consultation with Georgia on the longer term management plan," Inge added. (ANI)

