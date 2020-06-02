Melbourne Stars appoints Trent Woodhill as WBBL head coach

Melbourne [Australia], June 2 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club Melbourne Stars on Tuesday appointed Trent Woodhill as their new Head Coach.

Woodhill has worked in coaching roles at the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. He was also the high-performance consultant to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the creation of The Hundred.

"It's a great opportunity and one I'm looking forward to getting stuck in to. I've been involved with the Stars for many years now and know the environment and the ethos well," said Woodhill in an official statement.

"We're backing ourselves to bounce back from some of the results in recent WBBL seasons. The competition is only getting stronger and we need to be stronger too. I'd certainly like to see a maiden finals appearance this season and win the title but there is plenty of work to do first," he added.

Woodhill has previously been a batting coach to Australian star opener Alyssa Healy and will also be continuing as the List Manager for both men's and women's teams.

"It's exciting news to have Trent on board in his new capacity and builds on our commitment to having world-class people involved at the Melbourne Stars," said Nick Cummins, Melbourne Stars' General Manager.

"In terms of the WBBL season, we hope to have a better understanding of what that could look like in the coming months. Any return to play will be subject to compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions at the time," he added. (ANI)

