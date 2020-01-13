Melbourne Stars defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten century helped Melbourne Stars to defeat Sydney Sixers by 44 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday.

Chasing 220, Stars were restricted at 175/7 in their allotted twenty overs. Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes started the run-chase for the side. The team had the poor start and lost Philippe (6) in the first over.

James Vince joined Hughes in the middle and built a stand of 28-run for the second wicket. Pacer Haris Rauf scalped Hughes (20) in the fourth over.

Vince (16) and skipper Moises Henriques (41) were dismissed by Clint Hinchliffe, reducing Sixers at 93/4 in 10.3 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis' knock of 42* off 16 balls could not put his side over the line and were fell 45-run short of the victory.



For Stars, Hinchliffe bagged three wickets while Lance Morris and Rauf picked one wicket each.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis became the highest individual scorer in the tournament's history. Stoinis played a quickfire knock of unbeaten 147 runs off 79 balls. His innings was studded with eight sixes and 13 fours.

The 30-year-old right-handed batsman opened the innings for the side with Hilton Cartwright and built a 207-run partnership for the first wicket. That to the highest stand in the BBL history.

Cartwright played a knock of 59 runs off 40 balls including three sixes. He was picked by Tom Curran in the 20th over. Skipper Glenn Maxwell added five runs off two balls and remained unbeaten. The side posted a massive total of 219 with a loss of one wicket. (ANI)

