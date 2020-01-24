Melbourne Stars include new signee Dilbar Hussain for Heat clash

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Melbourne Stars have included new signee Dilbar Hussain in their 13-member squad for the clash against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan fast bowler Hussain has signed with the Stars as an international replacement for Haris Rauf. Rauf was officially released from the Stars' playing group after being called into Pakistan's T20 squad following his performance so far this season.

Hilton Cartwright has not been named in the squad as he has fractured his right hand and is awaiting further recommendations from specialists. Nathan Coulter-Nile also returns to the squad while Lance Morris has been omitted.

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, and Adam Zampa.

Melbourne Stars will face Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 25. (ANI)

