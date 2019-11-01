Melbourne Stars signs Pat Brown for BBL

West Midlands [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Melbourne Stars, a Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, on Thursday signed England seamer Pat Brown for the upcoming sixth edition.

The right-handed bowler is replacing South African legend Dale Steyn, who is available for the first six games, in an overseas player slot.

Acknowledging the development, Brown in an official statement said, "I've signed for the last eight games, replacing Dale Steyn, an absolute legend, so no big shoes to fill there then."

"It's going to be nice to test and challenge myself in different conditions against different players and as an overseas player," he added.

The Worcestershire paceman will play the final eight group games for the Stars in the upcoming edition.

Last season, the team finished runners-up in the BBL after being beaten by Melbourne Renegades in the final.

Stars will start their BBL campaign against Brisbane Heat at Queensland on December 20. (ANI)

