Melbourne Stars trounce Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 15 (ANI): Melbourne Stars thrashed Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.

Chasing a small target of 87 runs, Stars started off well as openers Hilton Cartwright and Marcus Stoinis put on 47 runs stand for the first wicket.

Ben Dunk then joined Stoinis at the crease but his stay was brief as Fawad Ahmed dismissed him.

Dunk made 8 runs and Stars were reduced to 56-2 in nine overs.

With just 21 runs remaining to be chased, Seb Gotch arrived at the pitch.

Both Stoinis and Gotch chase down the rest of the runs to secure a comfortable victory over Scorchers.

After opting to bat first, Scorchers had a disastrous start as the side lost opener Liam Livingstone (4) in the second over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile gave another blow to the Scorchers after he dismissed Cameron Green (4) in the fourth over. Josh Inglis who was batting well and looked settled got out in the fifth over, reducing Scorchers to 48-3.

Inglis made 37 runs in 19 balls, was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. The side faced middle-order collapse as they lost a flurry of wickets and were reduced to 68-6 in 10 overs.

Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, and Jaron Morgan were dismissed on 10, 3 and 1 respectively.

The misery continued for the Perth Scorchers as they continued to lose wickets and got all out on 86-10. Scorcher did not play their full quota of 20 overs and were bowled out in 13.5.

Only Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh reached a two-digit score from the Scorchers side.

Melbourne Stars' Jackson Coleman, who returned with figures of 16-3 in three over, was adjudged the player of the match. (ANI)

