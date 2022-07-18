Melie Kerr tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of CWG 2022

Wellington [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand women's team WHITE FERNS's all-rounder Melie Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and currently is in isolation.

Kerr produced a positive Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo a period of hotel isolation before re-joining the team as per the New Zealand Cricket website.

Kerr is the only player from the tour party to test positive, while the rest of the group will continue to be monitored and tested, as required.

The WHITE FERNS have another week of training at Millfield School, including two practice matches against England A, before transferring to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July.

There's a new look to New Zealand's squad for next month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with four uncapped players set to earn their international debuts.



With the recent retirements of Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin and the likes of Lea Tahuhu, Frankie Mackay and Leigh Kasperek still on the outer, the Kiwis have included four new players in their 15-player squad.

Otago Sparks off-spinner Eden Carson, and Auckland Hearts wicket-keeper Izzy Gaze have been included for the first time; Hearts left-arm spinner Fran Jonas and Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer will embark on their first tours with the New Zealand cricket team, while Blaze wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen will return to England after first touring there last winter.

They will be complemented by the vast experience of captain Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Melie Kerr and Maddy Green, and a raft of players who are well-known to the squad, from Brooke Halliday with 27 international caps to Hayley Jensen with 70.

The 15-strong touring party comprises two wicket-keepers in McFadyen and Gaze; three spinners in Melie Kerr, Carson, and Jonas, a pace bowling quartet of Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Hayley Jensen (with back-up from Devine) and a batting spine of Bates, Devine, Green, Down and Halliday.

It's the first time women's cricket has featured at the Commonwealth Games, following a men's 50-over version played at Kuala Lumpur in 1998, when New Zealand won a bronze medal.

New Zealand Women's Cricket Team: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe. (ANI)

