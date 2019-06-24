New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): In the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan, Proteas spinner Imran Tahir scalped two wickets and he sent the Twitterverse rolling with his trademark celebration style.
Tahir has a knack of running around the ground to celebrate the dismissal and this habit allowed meme experts to enjoy a field day on Twitter.
"The nearest traffic officer must have stopped Tahir before reaching the nearest Expressway #CWC19 #PAKvSA," one fan tweeted.
"Breaking: ICC ordered to close all exit doors at Lord's stadium so Imran Tahir doesn't run out of the stadium after taking a wicket," one Twitter user posted.
One fan posted a photo of Tahir having a sprint alongside Usain Bolt and captioned the post as "Imran Tahir after taking the 2nd wicket. #PakvsSA #CWC19".
One Twitter user posted photos of chicken and captioned the post as "Imran Tahir as a chicken."
One user posted a series of photos and captioned the post as "Imran Tahir has reached Kashmir after taking a wicket."
"Imran Tahir has reached Karachi sea view after taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq #PAKvSA #CWC19 #PakvSA," one fan tweeted.
Tahir after picking up two wickets became the most successful Proteas spinner in the World Cups as he now has 39 wickets to his credit in the tournament. He went past Allan Donald, who had 38 wickets to his name.
In the match between South Africa and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan was able to score 308 runs in the allotted fifty overs, owing to Haris Sohail's knock of 89 runs.
South Africa has so far won just one match in the World Cup and if they lose against Pakistan, they are pretty much out of the semi-final race. (ANI)
Meme experts enjoy field day as Tahir celebrates after taking wickets against Pak
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:56 IST
