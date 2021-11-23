Messi believes Man Utd can turn its fortunes around

Paris [France], November 23 (ANI): Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi believes Manchester United can still turn its fortunes around in the Premier League.

United is currently in the eighth spot in Premier League standings and the club recently sacked its manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Red Devils lost against Watford.

"United is a very strong team with great players. The Premier League is a very difficult competition and an equal one, and things can turn around many times," Messi told Marca, as reported by Goal.com.

"After December, a lot changes and anything can happen," he added.



Talking about Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, Messi said: "Cristiano already knew the club but that was at a different stage and now he has adapted in an impressive manner."

"From the start, he has scored goals as he always does and had no problems adapting," he added.

The Argentine striker also said that it was beautiful when he played alongside Ronaldo in La Liga.

"Time has passed since we competed in the same league. We not only competed on an individual level but also on a team level for the same aims," said Messi.

"It was a very beautiful stage for us and for people because they enjoyed it very much. It's a beautiful memory that will remain in football history," he added. (ANI)

