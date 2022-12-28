MI Emirates sign five promising talents for inaugural season of ILT20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): MI Emirates on Wednesday announced the signing of five dynamic young players Lorcan Tucker (Ireland), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Thomas Lammonby (England) and Craig Overton (England) who will join the #OneFamily ahead of the inaugural ILT20 season in January.

Reinforcing on Mumbai Indians' philosophy of identifying, developing and nurturing young talents to unlock their true potential. The MI Emirates will give the players one of the finest platforms to express and explore their capabilities under experienced players and also compete against some of the best international players.

The 26-year-old Ireland wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker is an international player and has represented his country in Ireland U19s. The 19-year-old West Indies player McKenny Clarke plays A-list cricket and has represented West Indies U19 squad. Daniel Mousley, a batting all-rounder from England who has represented his country in the U19 team, made his first-class debut in July 2019.

Thomas Lammonby represented England U19 and played in T20 leagues around the world



Craig Overton, an England-born bowling all-rounder is one of the fast-bowling twins who was selected in England's 2017-18 tour to Australia. He has represented England, England U19 and more teams in his career so far.

MI Emirates also recently signed four local UAE players Mohammed Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan and Vriitya Aravind for the much-awaited inaugural ILT20 season.

The young guns of MI Emirates will play alongside experienced international players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult. Furthermore, they will train under the tutelage of Shane Bond (Head Coach), Parthiv Patel (Batting Coach), R Vinay Kumar (Bowling Coach) and James Franklin (Fielding Coach).

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played across the UAE's exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). (ANI)

