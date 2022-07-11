Michael Bracewell's 127* guides New Zealand to one-wicket victory over Ireland in last over thriller

Dublin [Ireland], July 11 (ANI): Michael Bracewell scored 24 runs in the last over, including a six off the penultimate delivery, and helped New Zealand beat Ireland by one wicket in the opening match of their three-game ODI series.

It was difficult for New Zealand to chase down Ireland's total of 300/9 and but all-rounder Michael Bracewell certainly delivered with an unbeaten 127 from just 82 balls.

Bracewell came to the crease with the visitors in huge trouble at 120/5, but batted sensibly when needed and then produced the thrilling knock in the final over to ensure New Zealand drew first blood in the three-game ODI series.



It all came down to the final over, with New Zealand requiring 20 runs to win and Bracewell facing experienced Ireland pacer Craig Young. Bracewell only needed five of the six deliveries to clinch the victory for his side as he went 4,4,6,4,6 to seal the dramatic triumph.

The 20 runs chased in the final over was a new record for most target runs successfully chased in the 50th over of a men's ODI.

Earlier, it was so close, yet so far for Ireland who looked home during various stages of the match thanks to some superb play from young batter Harry Tector and all-rounder Curtis Campher.

While Campher contributed 43 with the bat and 3/49 with the ball, it was Tector that stole the headlines with his maiden ODI century for Ireland in just his 21st match.

Tector produced some great shots against the world-class New Zealand attack as he plundered 113 from 117 deliveries, hitting three huge sixes during his knock. But his century was in vain in the end. (ANI)

