Michael Hussey
Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey, Ryan Harris join Australia support staff

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:17 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 20 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Australia added former players Micheal Hussey and Ryan Harris to their coaching staff.
Hussey is appointed as a mentor, while Harris will take over as the team's bowling coach, replacing Troy Cooley, who was in charge during the Ashes series in England earlier this year, ICC reported.
Australia's preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 at home begins with the back-to-back three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and later Pakistan, the first of which begins on October 27.

Australia T20 skipper Aaron Finch will now be under the guidance of Hussey, who was one of their most consistent performers across formats during his playing days.
"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team. They are going to be trying to get strategies in place, develop a style of play and what players they want and I love all that stuff -- planning for a big event," Hussey said.
"They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup as well but it's all pretty loose at the moment," he added.
Australia coach Justin Langer has been getting former players to mentor the side ahead of major tournaments. He had Ricky Ponting help him during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, where Australia lost to hosts and eventual champions England in the semi-finals, after having finished second in the round-robin stage.
In the Ashes series, Ponting was replaced by Steve Waugh and the series ended in a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:29 IST

More excited to see old, specially-abled, kids running marathon: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju was amazed to see the participation and enthusiasm of the Delhites especially old, specially-abled, and kids at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) and said that he is more excited to see them here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:48 IST

Indian athletes L Suriya, Srinu Bugatha eye bonus prizes at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The top Indian elite athletes Suresh Kumar Patel, Srinu Bugatha, Pradeep Chaudhary in men's category and Course Record Holder L Suriya, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba in women's category are all set to better their respective timings in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:17 IST

ICC approves Aahan Achar as replacement of Krishna in Singapore squad

Dubai [UAE], Oct 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved Aahan Achar as a replacement for Ananthaa Krishna in the Singapore Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier squad on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 07:36 IST

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flags off Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Celebrating its 15th year in the city, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off by Union Minister for Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:52 IST

Military Games will help players to prepare for Olympic...

Wuhan [China], Oct 20 (ANI): Boxing coach Subedar Jai Singh Patil on Saturday said that ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan in China will help players to prepare for Olympics qualifying challenges and they will give their best to win matches here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:26 IST

Great Britain junior hockey team defeat India in 9th Sultan of...

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 19 (ANI): Indian Junior Men's hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat in the final of the 9th Sultan Johor Cup at the hands of Great Britain here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:32 IST

Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB over 'big goof up'

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing a video of the team dancing during a training session right after announcing new captains for Test and T20I cricket, replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:47 IST

Cricket tournament organised in Siliguri for visually-impaired players

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): For the first time in Siliguri, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:40 IST

Real Madrid name 19-man squad for RCD Mallorca clash

Madrid [Spain], Oct 19 (ANI): Real Madrid on Saturday announced 19-man squad for upcoming La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:42 IST

Amanda Wellington's boyfriend proposes her after match victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Amanda Wellington on Saturday was left speechless as her boyfriend Tayler proposed her soon after her team -- Adelaide Strikers Women -- registered a victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST

Government does not involve in process of selection: Kiren...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the government does not involve in the process of selection of players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Chelsea FC names Arjun Kapoor as their brand ambassador for India

Chelsea [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): Chelsea football club on Saturday named the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as their official brand ambassador for India.

Read More
iocl