Michael Neser out of Pakistan tour, Steketee added to Australia squad

Melbourne [Australia], February 16 (ANI): Mark Steketee has replaced pacer Michael Neser in the Australia squad for the Pakistan tour.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals, and one T20 International.

Uncapped fast bowler Brendan Doggett has also been named in the squad as a standy by player for the tour.



"Steketee replaces Michael Neser who was today ruled out with a side strain. He'll play this week's #SheffieldShield game against Victoria before joining the Australian squad. Brendan Doggett will also join the squad next week as cover #PAKvAUS," Cricket Australia tweeted.

The Test-playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white-ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the One-Day Internationals and T20 International.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott (ANI)

