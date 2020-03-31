Michael Vaughan leads Shane Warne's greatest England XI

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday chose Michael Vaughan as the skipper of the greatest England XI he played against in his career.

The spinner was doing an Instagram Live session and he decided to name the greatest England XI during the interaction.

The spinner chose to go in for Graham Gooch and Andrew Strauss as the openers of the greatest England XI.

Warne's greatest England XI: Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan (c), Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart, Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Darren Gough, Steve Harmison, James Anderson.

Warne also opted to name four members of England's 2005 Ashes-winning squad in his side.

When asked why did not Stuart Broad not make his team, the 50-year-old Warne replied that he never played against the pacer.

Though the spinner did not waste a chance to point out the incident of 2013 Ashes in England where Stuart Broad had knicked the ball to first slip, but he did not walk off and the umpire also ruled him not out, infuriating the then Australia skipper Michael Clarke.

"I still tip my hat to Stuart Broad, who can knick the ball to first slip and then not walk off, and then also be given my not out, I tip my hat to you," Warne said.

The 50-year-old also named his greatest Ashes XI and chose Allan Border as the skipper of the side.

Warne's greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border (c), Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn Mcgrath.

Warne himself had an impeccable record in Ashes as he picked up 195 wickets from just 36 matches and this is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests. (ANI)

