Former England skipper Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan welcomes Knighthood for Geoffrey Boycott

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:04 IST

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday welcomed the decision to award 'Knighthood' to Geoffrey Boycott.
"Sir @GeoffreyBoycott. About bloody time," Vaughan tweeted.

Former England cricketers Boycott and Andrew Strauss were given Knighthood on Monday (local time).
The duo was chosen by former UK Prime Minister Theresa May under her resignation honours list as she stepped down from office.
Boycott is immensely respected among the cricketing fraternity as only four men have scored more than his 151 first-class centuries and he remained as the leading Test run-scorer for a long time.
However, he was convicted in 1998 in France for assaulting a former girlfriend and he received a fine and suspended sentence. Till date, he maintains his innocence in the case.
Seventy-eight-year-old Boycott was recently diagnosed with cancer and also had to go through with heart surgery.
Theresa May is known to be a cricket lover and she was fast-tracked to MCC membership last year. After stepping down as the UK PM, she was seen majorly spending her time watching cricket matches. (ANI)

