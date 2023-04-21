Mickey Arthur appointed Director of Pakistan men's cricket team

Lahore [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday appointed their former head coach Mickey Arthur as Director of the men's cricket team.

"In this role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies behind the Pakistan men's team," PCB said in a statement.

Arthur coached the Pakistan side from 2016 to 2019 and now he would take another responsibility for the side. He will be responsible for developing, implementing, and supervising the tactics to be used by the Pakistan men's squad.

The 54-year-old South African will also serve as a member of the coaching staff for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, as well as for the home series against the West Indies and the away tour to Australia.

During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is and also helped the side to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.



"I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group," Arthur was quoted as saying by PCB.

"Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances.This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavor is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them," he added.

Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee, also welcomed Arthur back into the setup. Arthur had coached Sri Lanka and later became the head of cricket at Derbyshire since leaving the coaching role with Pakistan.

"I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men's cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats," Sethi said.

"Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term," PCB chief concluded. (ANI)

