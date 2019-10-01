Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Cricket">Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Cummins' long term contract with Middlesex will end after the completion of the 2022 season.

Acknowledging the signing, Middlesex's Managing Director of Cricket, Angus Fraser said, "Stuart Law recommended that we get Miguel over, to have a look at him, on the back of the time he had spent with him whilst coaching the West Indies."

"I had watched Miguel on video, but it is often only when you see someone play live that you get a true reflection of their capabilities. I was immediately impressed by Miguel," he added.

The 29-year-old scalped eight first-class wickets during his brief stint with the Middlesex this year.

"During the recent spell he spent with Middlesex he fit in really well and will be a popular member of our squad," Fraser said in an official statement.

Cummins has featured in 11 ODIs and 14 Tests for West Indies. (ANI)

