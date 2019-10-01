West Indies bowler Miguel Cummins
West Indies bowler Miguel Cummins

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Cricket">Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.
Cummins' long term contract with Middlesex will end after the completion of the 2022 season.
Acknowledging the signing, Middlesex's Managing Director of Cricket, Angus Fraser said, "Stuart Law recommended that we get Miguel over, to have a look at him, on the back of the time he had spent with him whilst coaching the West Indies."
"I had watched Miguel on video, but it is often only when you see someone play live that you get a true reflection of their capabilities. I was immediately impressed by Miguel," he added.
The 29-year-old scalped eight first-class wickets during his brief stint with the Middlesex this year.
"During the recent spell he spent with Middlesex he fit in really well and will be a popular member of our squad," Fraser said in an official statement.
Cummins has featured in 11 ODIs and 14 Tests for West Indies. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:33 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite allowed to bowl in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): West Indies occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday was cleared to bowl in international cricket after an ICC-approved assessment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:19 IST

Saha, Ashwin included as India announce playing XI for first Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin have been included in the playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:00 IST

Wriddhiman Saha is going to start for us in series against SA,...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the three-match Test series in the World Test Championship (WTC), skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha will be donning the hat of wicket-keeper instead of Rishabh Pant.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:38 IST

Gambhir mocks security provided to Sri Lankan team in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who is known for speaking his mind loud and clear, mocked the security provided to Sri Lanka's cricket team which is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:31 IST

Keshav Maharaj seeks inspiration from Ashwin, Jadeja for series...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match Test series against India, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes to seek inspiration from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to showcase consistency for his team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:54 IST

Babar Azam becomes third fastest batsman to register 11 ODI centuries

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan player Babar Azam has surpassed India skipper Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest batsman to register 11 ODI centuries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:22 IST

IPL 2020 auction to take place in Kolkata

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 edition will take place in Kolkata on December 19 this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:17 IST

Karachi ODI: Babar Azam, Usman Shinwari ensure easy win for Pak...

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Babar Azam's 115-run knock and Usman Shinwari's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Karachi.

Read More
iocl