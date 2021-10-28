Middlesex part ways with head coach Stuart Law

London [UK], October 28 (ANI): Middlesex Cricket has confirmed that Stuart Law, who has been at the club since January 2019, has left his position as head coach.

After an extensive review of the club's first eleven performances over the last three seasons, conducted by the club's Cricket Committee, Law has been informed that he will not complete the fourth and final year of his scheduled contract as head coach with Middlesex and will leave immediately.



Alan Coleman will take the role of Interim Head Coach to oversee the squads' return to winter training when the players report back for duty in November.

Speaking of Stuart Law's departure from the Club, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Cornish, commented: "We would like to thank Stuart for his efforts across three seasons as Head Coach of Middlesex. His passion and dedication to the role have and never will be questioned. It is always sad when committed people leave the Club and things do not work out as all parties would have hoped, and Stuart leaves Middlesex with our thanks and best wishes."

"Our on-field performances have not been up to the standards we require. The review and the outcomes resulting from it have not been taken lightly, and the Cricket Committee will be actively involved in the search for a replacement Head Coach. I give my assurance to all members and supporters that we have ambitions to be a Club that is competitive in all competitions, and with the talented young home-grown side that has been developed here at Middlesex, I have no doubts that this can be achieved," he added. (ANI)

