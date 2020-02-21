Middlesex sign Mitchell Marsh for Vitality Blast

London [UK], Feb 21 (ANI): English county club Middlesex cricket on Friday signed Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the upcoming 2020 Vitality Blast tournament.

The 28-year-old cricketer will be available for the entire group stage of the competition and will extend his stay if the club secure qualification to the knockout stages.

Acknowledging the development, Middlesex's Head Coach Stuart Law said, "The experience he has had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room."

"As a tremendous team man and such a loveable character, I am sure he will fit in well with our group," he added.

Marsh has featured in 32 Test matches for Australia and has smashed 1,260 runs. He has also played 53 ODIs and 11 T20Is.

"The opportunity to play at this great club with an exciting list of players is something I am very proud of and hopefully we can play some great cricket and entertain the fans along the way," Marsh said in a statement. (ANI)

