Middlesex signs Dimitri Mascarenhas as Bowling coach

London [UK], Feb 18 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas will re-join Middlesex Cricket as a specialist T20 bowling coach on a two-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

After announcing retirement in 2014, Mascarenhas has been a part of the coaching staff of several teams including New Zealand national, Otago, Melbourne Renegades and Essex.

Mascarenhas was initially appointed to the Middlesex coaching staff by Stuart Law early last summer and played a significant role in the turnaround of Middlesex's white-ball fortunes, helping the club reach the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast for only the second time since Middlesex lifted the trophy in 2008.

Mascarenhas said that working with head coach Stuart Law was great and he is looking forward to working with the team again.

"I loved my time last year and felt we made some progress on the bowling front and as a team. The opportunity to work with Stu Law and Nic Pothas, two International level coaches, is extremely exciting and brilliant for my development," the club's official website quoted Mascarenhas as saying.

Mascarenhas said that he is really excited to join the squad and the team will try to repeat last year's performance.

"The squad is very similar to last season and I'm sure we can make a huge play for the finals again. I can't wait to join up with the squad and continue what we started last year" he added. (ANI)

