Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

"Just to clarify as plenty of speculation about ........ I have not applied for the Pakistan Head Coach Role with @TheRealPCB. Whoever gets the role certainly has plenty of talent to work with and would be an exciting proposition for whoever gets the job! #pakistan," Hesson tweeted.



Hesson, who recently applied for the position of Indian head coach, added that the whoever gets the post of Pakistan cricket team's head coach will have plenty of talent to work with.

Hesson was interviewed by three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy, which later announced Ravi Shashtri as head coach on August 16.

On August 12, the BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post -- former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.

Other than Hesson, two foreign shortlisted candidates are -- Tom Moody and Phil Simmons. (ANI)