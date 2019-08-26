Misbah-ul-Haq steps down from PCB Cricket Committee, applies for head coach's position

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down from the PCB Cricket Committee and applied for the head coach's position of the national team.

He met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director, International Cricket, Zakir Khan and conveyed the decision.

Misbah-ul-Haq said he is fully aware that the competition for the job will be tough.

"It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today," PCB website quoted him as saying.

"I am applying for the head coach's role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game," the former captain said.

Misbah-ul-Haq also said, "I have to admit it is everyone's dream to coach the Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats."

The cricket board had advertised for the head coach's position on August 9 and today was the last date to apply for the post. (ANI)

