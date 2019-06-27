New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner

Missed services of second spinner, says Mitchell Santner

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:11 IST

London [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): New Zealand's Mitchell Santner admitted that his team could not read the pitch properly and missed the services of a second spinner against Pakistan in Wednesday's World Cup match.
Santner said the Kiwis thought the wicket would suit pace bowlers at Edgbaston.
"Obviously there was a bit of turn out there, probably more than we thought there would be. Obviously at the toss, only going with one spinner, we thought it might be a bit better than that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Santner, as saying.
In the absence of legspinner Ish Sodhi, New Zealand went with the part-time offspin of skipper Kane Willaimson, who returned with figures of 1-39. The Kiwis were visibly helpless and frustrated as they could not break the 126-run stand between Haris Sohail and Babar Azam until the penultimate over when it was too late as Pakistan needed just two runs off 10 balls.
Santner, however, credited Pakistan's batting in the middle overs. He also lauded the match-winning partnership between Haris and Babar.
"It's the spinner's role to take wickets on a surface like that but I think credit has to go to the way Pakistan batted throughout the middle. That partnership through the middle there was pretty special. There were a couple of chances there but it's about trying to build up pressure from both ends and stuff like that, but the way they were able to manipulate the field, and get their ones, when you're only chasing 230, is the way to go about it," Santner said.
On the third ball of the 49th over, Haris fell short of his ground as Martin Guptill run out him. However, on the first ball of the last over, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hit the winning boundary in a match that was must-win for the Men in Green.
"I think we fought pretty well to the end and I guess they only got it in the last over. It was obviously a tough surface and we just had to stick at it. If we could put a couple on it, a couple of wickets on throughout that chase it might have been a little bit different," he said.
Had New Zealand won the match they would have booked their spot in the semi-finals. The Kiwis would aim to beat Australia on June 29 at Lord's to enter the knock-out stage. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:44 IST

CWC'19: India win the toss, elect to bat first

Manchester [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:24 IST

No athlete has benefitted from Haryana sports policy, says Vinesh Phogat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday said Haryana sports policy is not up to the mark as no athlete has benefitted from it in the last four-five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:03 IST

Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli's feats one day: Pak batting coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes that Babar Azam has got Virat Kohli's "hunger" and the talent to match the Indian skipper's feats at some point in the future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:59 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in India-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Taking one team at a time, India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory on June 27 when they compete against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:31 IST

CWC'19: This is my best innings, says Babar Azam after defeating NZ

Birmingham [England], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam declared his unbeaten 101 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup match as the "best innings" of his cricketing journey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:36 IST

CWC'19: Pakistan end New Zealand's undefeated streak, keep semis...

Birmingham [UK], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's ton helped his side thrash New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston here on Wednesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Root feels England failed to adapt properly

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): After England lost both of their recent two matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batsman Joe Root said that his side failed to adapt and even admitted that there were some things which they could have done better.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

Andre Russell undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell who was ruled out from the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, underwent knee surgery on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

CWC'19: New Zealand rescuers Neesham, Grandhomme create record

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): New Zealand players James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme created a record after they formed a crucial 132-run partnership in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:40 IST

Australia keeping opponent in mind while picking their playing XI

Melbourne [Australia], June 26 (ANI): Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting revealed his side's game plan as he said that they are analysing their opponents deeply and picking their players accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:46 IST

Bharat Arun says India's middle-order is not a matter of concern

Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): As India's middle order is being immensely criticised for their sluggish performance against Afghanistan; India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that it is not a matter of concern as they batted according to the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:35 IST

CWC'19: Twitter lauds Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling spell

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an inspiring spell and scalped three wickets.

Read More
iocl