Mitch Marsh waiting for Ashes call

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): As the fourth Ashes Test match is approaching, Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh said that he is waiting for a call to feature in the series.

"For me personally, I've just been preparing to play and waiting for a chance and if not, I'll run the drinks the best I can," Cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying.

Marsh did not play any Ashes Test match this year as Australia opted to go out in the field with six specialist batsmen and four specialist bowlers.

Marsh is looking to 'have a bit of fun this week' when the fourth Ashes Test match begins as he is hoping to get a chance.

"But hopefully I get a chance at some stage. It can be a long tour running the drinks, so I just wanted to get out there and have a bit of fun this week and play and get some time in the middle," he said.

England have levelled the series by 1-1 as they managed to register a one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test.

The fourth Ashes Test match will commence from September 4. (ANI)

