Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson
Mitchell Johnson elected as MCC Honorary life member

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:26 IST

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced that former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary life member of the club.
Johnson has played 73 Test matches for Australia, taking 313 wickets, after making his debut in 2007.
The 37-year-old expressed his elation over being elected as an honorary life member of the club and said it is an 'absolutely amazing feeling'.
"It's an absolutely amazing feeling and I never thought I'd be sitting here at Lord's as an Honorary Life Member," Johnson said in a statement.
"It's nice to be recognised by MCC. I'm really honoured and really proud to be in this position right now," he added. (ANI)

