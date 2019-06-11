Mitchell Marsh added as backup in Australia's World Cup squad

Melbourne [Australia], June 11 (ANI): All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to join Australian World Cup squad as a backup for injured Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis suffered a side strain in the match against India and was ruled out of the match against Pakistan on Wednesday, Cricket.com.au reported.

Stoinis leaked 62 runs against India and took two crucial wickets, including MS Dhoni's caught-and-bowled dismissal and he also had Virat Kohli caught in the deep by Pat Cummins.

He failed to score runs and was bowled by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for a duck on the second-ball. While in the tournament he has just scored 19 runs. Stoinis did not get a chance to bat against Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old all-rounder has been the consistent member of the squad and has performed his duties well. He was the key member of the series winning Australian side against India.

However, Stoinis has not been officially replaced in Australia's World Cup squad.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules allow an injured player can be replaced, but he cannot later rejoin the squad if he regains full fitness.

Australia had won two matches and lost one against India, currently at number four in the points table.

Austalia will play against Pakistan on June 12 at Taunton. (ANI)

