Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrating after taking a wicket against India
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrating after taking a wicket against India

Mitchell Marsh added as backup in Australia's World Cup squad

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:38 IST

Melbourne [Australia], June 11 (ANI): All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to join Australian World Cup squad as a backup for injured Marcus Stoinis.
Stoinis suffered a side strain in the match against India and was ruled out of the match against Pakistan on Wednesday, Cricket.com.au reported.
Stoinis leaked 62 runs against India and took two crucial wickets, including MS Dhoni's caught-and-bowled dismissal and he also had Virat Kohli caught in the deep by Pat Cummins.
He failed to score runs and was bowled by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for a duck on the second-ball. While in the tournament he has just scored 19 runs. Stoinis did not get a chance to bat against Afghanistan.
The 29-year-old all-rounder has been the consistent member of the squad and has performed his duties well. He was the key member of the series winning Australian side against India.
However, Stoinis has not been officially replaced in Australia's World Cup squad.
As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules allow an injured player can be replaced, but he cannot later rejoin the squad if he regains full fitness.
Australia had won two matches and lost one against India, currently at number four in the points table.
Austalia will play against Pakistan on June 12 at Taunton. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:38 IST

CWC'19: Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match abandoned due to rain

Bristol [UK], Jun 11 (ANI): Bangladesh and Sri Lanka settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday at the Bristol County Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:36 IST

Trying to stay away from CWC'19 as much as I can: Josh Hazelwood

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood on Tuesday said he is trying to stay away from the ongoing Cricket World Cup as much as he can.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:54 IST

It's something we got to address each day: John Cena on WWE...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American WWE wrestler John Cena, who has been the World Champion 16 times, has finally admitted to his thoughts of wrapping up his wrestling career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:45 IST

A day after retiring, Yuvraj says he was 'terrified' of Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been nail-biting, owing to the age-old rivalry between the two teams. However, the camaraderie of players from both countries is something that cannot be missed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:03 IST

BCCI officials heap praises on Yuvraj Singh for his glittering career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for having a glittering career. Yuvraj announced his retirement at a press conference here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:42 IST

Indian football coach Igor Stimac announces 35 probables for...

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a list of 35 probables for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup. The team would assemble at the Mumbai Football Arena for training from June 25.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:21 IST

Eden Hazard always dreamt of going to Real Madrid: Roberto Martinez

Leeds [UK], June 11 (ANI): Belgian footballer Eden Hazard has recently joined Real Madrid from Chelsea. "The footballer has joined the club he always dreamt of going," says Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:11 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in Aus-Pak battle

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Defending champions Australia would aim to bounce back after losing their third match, while Pakistan would target to build on their last win when the teams clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on June 12 at County Ground in Taunton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:43 IST

Lasith Malinga will fly back to Sri Lanka after match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will fly back home after his side's clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played today, as Malinga's mother-in-law passed away.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:14 IST

Shikhar Dhawan undergoes precautionary scans

Nottingham [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has undergone precautionary scans and is "being assessed" after he was hit on his left thumb during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against defending champions Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:27 IST

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in doubt ahead of clash against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh could face a major blow in their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday as their in-form all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may miss due to a thigh injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:09 IST

Our batting was little bit off: Ponting after Australia's first WC defeat

Melbourne [Australia], June 11 (ANI): After Australia faced their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting admitted that it was their batting which was not up to the mark.

Read More
iocl