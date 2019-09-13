Mitchell Marsh in his first Ashes Test of the series bagged five wickets for Australia.
Mitchell Marsh in his first Ashes Test of the series bagged five wickets for Australia.

Mitchell Marsh fifer bundles England for 294 in fifth Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:43 IST

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's five-wicket haul helped Australia to bundled out England for 294 runs in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval here on Friday.
England resumed their batting from a score of 271/8 on the second day of the Test and only added 23 runs to their innings.
Overnight batsman Jos Buttler was bowled out by pacer Pat Cummins after he added 70 runs to the scoreboard. Jack Leach also departed early as he was scalped by Marsh in the next over. Leach played a knock of 21 runs.
For Australia, Marsh picked five wickets while Pat Cummins scalped three and Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets.
Earlier on Thursday, after being put in to bat, the Three Lions lost their first wicket with just 27 runs on the board. Pat Cummins had Joe Denly (14) caught at the second slip.
Next, skipper Joe Root came into bat and he along with Rory Burns, steadied the innings for England. Root was given two lives before the lunch break. Both times, the unlucky bowler was Cummins as two catches were dropped off his bowling. The first catch was dropped by Peter Siddle whereas the second one was put down by skipper Tim Paine.
England went into the lunch break at the score of 86/1. Root was given a third reprieve as Smith dropped a catch off Siddle's bowling. However, the team from Down Under quickly got the breakthrough of Burns (47) as he was dismissed by Josh Hazelwood.
All-rounder Ben Stokes (20) was not able to stay at the crease for a long time, as he was sent back by Mitchell Marsh reducing England to 130/3.
The Three Lions did not lose any more wicket before the tea break and they went into the interval with the score of 169/3.
After the tea break, Cummins rattled the stumps of Root (57) to leave England in a spot of bother. After the skipper's dismissal, Aussies got four more wickets quickly as Jonny Bairstow (22), Sam Curran (15), Chris Woakes (2) and Jofra Archer (9) all failed to leave a mark.
Wicket-keeper batsman Buttler then started to play in an aggressive manner and he allowed England to go past the 250-run mark.
He found support in Leach and both batsmen ensured no more wickets fall on the first day of the match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Japan Olympic Museum all set to open in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 13 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Olympic Museum located near the National Olympic Stadium here is all set to open for the public on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:02 IST

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signs three-year contract...

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 13 (ANI): Ireland's head coach Graham Ford signed a three-year contract extension with the board until April 2022 on Friday ahead of the T20I tri-nation series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

BCCI on track to hold elections as planned on October 22: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on track for holding elections as planned on October 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:05 IST

Standard of Indian football team has improved drastically, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday lauded the Indian football team, saying the standard of the side has improved drastically.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:18 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for upcoming tour to England

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's team for the upcoming tour to England, which is scheduled to begin on September 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:50 IST

Japan's Naomi Osaka announces split with coach

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka on Friday said she is splitting with her coach Jermain Jenkins.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:15 IST

It's an honour to represent my country, says Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After getting a nod in the Test team for the upcoming series against South Africa, batsman Shubman Gill said that it is always an honour to represent the country, no matter the colour of the jersey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:11 IST

Thank you for bestowing this honour: Kohli on getting stand...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After getting a pavilion named after him at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium", India skipper Virat Kohli posted series of pictures on Friday and thanked the Delhi and District Cricket Association for bestowing the honour upon him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:59 IST

Hong Kong Open postponed amid protests

Hong Kong [China], Sept 13 (ANI): Hong Kong Tennis Association (HKTA) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Friday announced that the upcoming Hong Kong Open has been postponed due to the prevailing situation in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:22 IST

Tennis star Kim Clijsters to come out of retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Tennis star Kim Clijsters has announced that she would be coming out of retirement and will be making a return to the tennis court in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:18 IST

Most of the Australians hate me, says Mitchell Marsh

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): After taking four wickets on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh revealed that many people back home hate him for not cementing a place in the side after being given so many chances by the team management.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:57 IST

Final Ashes Test: England post 271/8 on day one

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): England finished at a score of 271/8 on day one of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes here at the Oval.

Read More
iocl