Mitchell Marsh sustains right-hand injury

Perth [Australia], Oct 13 (ANI): Western Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on Sunday sustained a right-hand injury during his team's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) took to Twitter to confirm Marsh's injury.

"West Australia captain Mitch Marsh injured his right hand during today's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA Ground. Marsh sustained the injury when he struck wall in the changerooms following his dismissal earlier in the day," WACA tweeted.

"The extent of the injury and a timeframe on his return will be determined later this week after further investigation," the tweet added. (ANI)

