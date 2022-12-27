Mitchell Starc doubtful for third Test against South Africa due to finger injury

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is doubtful for the third Test against South Africa in Sydney after he dislocated his finger during the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

As per ESPNCricinfo, Starc dislocated the tip of the middle finger of his left hand, which he uses for bowling, while attempting a catch during day one of the second Test against South Africa.

Starc left the field for treatment. He later returned to the field at the end of Proteas first innings after having a brief bowling session in the net at the back of MCG, but he was not required to bowl.



Australia's team management confirmed on the second day morning that Starc was cleared to play and he also batted in the nets. But the statement also said, "condition will be reassessed at the completion of the match" and no details of the results of his scans were available.

Australia has two spare quicks in the squad. Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris bowled in nets at the second morning at MCG. Morris was called up ahead of Adelaide Test against West Indies to cover up for Starc, who has played last 18 consecutive Tests for Aussies since being only selected for a single out of five Ashes matches.

Australia can also consider adding a specialist spinner to the squad for the third Test as the only Test played in this summer, a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and West Australia was great for spinners. NSW off-spinner Chris Green took nine wickets while WA off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli took eight scalps in a low-scoring game. (ANI)

