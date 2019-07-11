Mitchell Starc sets World Cup record

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia's Mitchell Starc, on Thursday, broke all-time World Cup record as the pacer now has the most number of wickets, 27, in a single edition of a World Cup.

Starc had 26 wickets when he stepped out on the field to play against England in the second semi-final of the premier tournament. After Starc took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, he surpassed the record of former Australian pacer Glenn Mcgrath, who took 26 wickets in the 2007 edition of the quadrennial tournament.

However, Australia failed to secure their spot in the tournament's final as they faced a humiliating eight-wicket victory against the hosts England.

England bowlers' bundled off all the Australian batsmen on just 223 runs with one over to spare in the inning. The English openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, started playing aggressive cricket from the beginning only.

Both formed a 124-run partnership before Starc provided his side with the much-needed breakthrough as he sent Bairstow back to the pavilion in the 18th over. Pat Cummins clinched the wicket of Roy, who played a knock of 85 runs, in the 20th over.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan then took the field and formed a 79-run partnership to take their side over the line.

England will now face New Zealand in the final of World Cup at Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

