Australia pacer Mitchell Starc
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc sets World Cup record

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:38 IST

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia's Mitchell Starc, on Thursday, broke all-time World Cup record as the pacer now has the most number of wickets, 27, in a single edition of a World Cup.
Starc had 26 wickets when he stepped out on the field to play against England in the second semi-final of the premier tournament. After Starc took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, he surpassed the record of former Australian pacer Glenn Mcgrath, who took 26 wickets in the 2007 edition of the quadrennial tournament.
However, Australia failed to secure their spot in the tournament's final as they faced a humiliating eight-wicket victory against the hosts England.
England bowlers' bundled off all the Australian batsmen on just 223 runs with one over to spare in the inning. The English openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, started playing aggressive cricket from the beginning only.
Both formed a 124-run partnership before Starc provided his side with the much-needed breakthrough as he sent Bairstow back to the pavilion in the 18th over. Pat Cummins clinched the wicket of Roy, who played a knock of 85 runs, in the 20th over.
Joe Root and Eoin Morgan then took the field and formed a 79-run partnership to take their side over the line.
England will now face New Zealand in the final of World Cup at Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:36 IST

Serena Williams to meet Simona Halep at Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams stormed into her 11th Wimbledon final as she beat Barbora Strycova in straight sets on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:13 IST

CWC'19: England beat Aussies, storm into final after 27 years

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): England registered a massive eight-wicket victory over Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Thursday and have reached in the final for the first time in 27 years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:52 IST

Ottis Gibson did not had enough time for WC preparations, feels...

Cape Town [South Africa], July 11 (ANI): After South Africa witnessed a dismal run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former spinner Pat Symcox opined that there was not enough time for coach Ottis Gibson to prepare the team for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:31 IST

I draw inspiration from Mary Kom, says Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said he draws inspiration from the six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:28 IST

Marcus Rashford impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], July 11 (ANI): Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is impressed with how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first pre-season campaign at the club has gone so far and is looking forward to continuing progressing and improving.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:53 IST

Arsenal announces 29-man squad without captain Koscielny

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Arsenal announced their 29-man squad on Thursday that will travel to the US for club's pre-season tour. However, their captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:02 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Smith lifts Australia, sets 224 target against England

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Steve Smith helped Australia to set up 224 runs target against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:36 IST

Men in Blue's defeat reminiscent of our 2017 WC final loss, says...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:15 IST

Mark Wood plays his 50th ODI

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood on Thursday received his 50th One-Day International (ODI) cap during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:34 IST

Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni not to retire

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In a series of tweets on Thursday, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar urged cricket legend M S Dhoni not  to retire from the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:31 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Alex Carey hit on chin, receives medical treatment

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Thursday received medical treatment immediately after blood streamed down his chin during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:04 IST

Our boys played their hearts out: CK Khanna on India's semi-final defeat

Edgbaston [UK], July 11 (ANI): BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said the Indian boys played their hearts out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl