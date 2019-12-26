Mitchell Swepson added to Australia's squad for third Test against NZ

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's squad for the third Test match against New Zealand, the selectors confirmed on Thursday.

He will be joining the squad for preparation during the ongoing second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand. We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney," chief selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement.

Earlier, Swepson has been a part of Australia's Test squad for tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017. He took two wickets on his international debut in a T20I match against England at Edgbaston in 2018.

In the ongoing Test match between Australia and New Zealand, James Pattinson replaced injured Josh Hazelwood. The selector also announced that Peter Siddle would be released from Australia's squad to join Big Bash League (BBL) team Adelaide Strikers.

"Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable. His insights have greatly assisted the fast bowlers for this Test and it was great having him around the group," Hohns said.

"James has been with the squad through the summer, has performed well Marsh Sheffield Shield matches and is thoroughly deserving of his recall to the team," he added.

The third Test between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7. (ANI)

