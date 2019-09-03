India batter Mithali Raj
India batter Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj announces retirement from T20Is

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India women's batter Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 Internationals cricket stating that she wants to focus on 2021 One Day World Cup preparation.
The 36-year-old had led India in 32 T20Is. Moreover, she is the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.
Raj said that it is her dream to win a World Cup for the country.
"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best," Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official website quoted Raj as saying.
Raj thanked the board for their continuous support and wished good luck to India's T20 team for their upcoming series.
"I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," she said. (ANI)

