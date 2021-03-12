Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Friday added another feather to her cap as she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats.

Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Playing in her 212th ODI for India, Mithali played a knock of 36 runs and completed 10,000 runs in international cricket.

She became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

Before the game, Mithali was 35 short of reaching the five-digit figure. In 10 Tests, she scored 663 runs while in 89 T20Is she amassed 2,364 runs at an average of 37.52.

The 38-year-old's majority of runs came in the 50-over cricket which she plays the most. She has 6,974 runs in the ODIs including Friday's knock of 36 runs.

Prior to the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana had said: "Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing. She is the first Indian to do that so I think it is something that shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team."

With the win in the second ODI, the hosts had levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Earlier in the day, visitors won the toss and elected to field first against India. Mithali came to the hosts' rescue hosts as she was involved in a 77-run stand with Punam Raut for the third wicket after India was in trouble at one point when the team was were reduced to 64/2. (ANI)