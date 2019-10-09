Mithali Raj becomes first women cricketer to complete 20 years in International cricket

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): India skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in the international cricket.

The flamboyant right-handed batter achieved the feat against South Africa in the first ODI today.

With this, she has become only the fourth cricket player in the world and first in women cricket, to have 20 years or more of international cricket experience. Now only Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Javed Miandad have had longer careers in the international cricket than Raj.

So far, she has played 204 ODI matches and has smashed 6731 runs with an astonishing average of 51.38. The 36-year-old cricketer has also played 89 T20Is and has amassed 2364 runs.

India thrashed South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Priya Punia also emerged as a star during the match as she smashed 75 runs in her first-ever ODI game and was adjudged as the player of the match.

Punia has played three T20Is for India and has scored just nine runs.

India will now face South Africa in the second ODI of the series in Vadodara on October 11. (ANI)

