Mithali Raj expecting a 'very competitive' ODI series against South Africa

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:48 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, India skipper Mithali Raj said that the three-match series between the two teams is going to be 'very competitive'.
"There have been high scoring matches here and this ODI series is also going to be very competitive," Raj said in the pre-match press conference.
Raj also stated that the matches should be high scoring if one-day cricket is to be promoted in India.
"If women's one-day cricket is to be promoted in India, the matches should be high scoring," she added.
Ahead of the series, India suffered a major blow as Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the series due to a fracture in her right toe.
The head coach Woorkeri Raman said that the severity of the injury is not yet known.
"The call will be taken after assessment by the physios in the NCA and we'll take it as it comes along. It's difficult to fix a timeline right away. She still needs to get an MRI done, for that the swelling has to reduce. So once that is done, an assessment will be done by the head physio at NCA," Raman said.
India and South Africa will take on each other for the first ODI on October 9. (ANI)

