Mithali Raj meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian cricketing legend and former India women's team skipper Mithali Raj met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.



"Had a lively interaction with one of the greatest female batter and the former skipper, Mithali Raj. Her two decades-long successful career bought laurels to the nation on several occasions. She is an inspiration to every budding sportsperson across the globe. @M_Raj03, " tweeted Amit Shah.

Having debuted at 16 in 1999, Raj has also had the longest international career in women's cricket. It spanned over 23 years.

Raj is one of only two players to have played more than 200 ODIs (the other being longtime teammate Jhulan Goswami). Raj has played the most ODIs - 232.



Raj, who led India to the finals of the ICC Women's World Cups in 2005 and 2017, is the only woman and third cricketer to appear at six ICC (50-over) Cricket World Cups.



Raj is the most capped woman player in ODIs and holds the record for most runs in the format, aggregating 7,805 runs in 232 matches with seven centuries. In Tests, she has scored 699 runs in 12 matches with one century while in T20Is, she has 2,364 runs from 89 matches with 17 half-centuries.

She is the only Indian woman to score a double century in Tests. Her score of 214 (v England in 2002) is the second-highest individual score in women's Tests.

Raj has 89 wins out of 155 as captain - the most by any player in women's ODIs. Her 155 matches as captain is also the highest in women's ODIs. (ANI)

