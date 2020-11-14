Mithali Raj shares picture with 'two gems' of her team

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj on Thursday shared a picture with Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, whom she called "two gems" of her team.

The trio recently participated in the Women's T20 Challenge. Mithali captained Velocity while Jhulan and Poonam played for Trailblazers and Supernovas respectively.

In the picture posted on Twitter, the three cricketers can be seen sitting comfortably on a sofa and are sharing a smile.



"In between shots with these two gems of my team @JhulanG10 @poonam_yadav24 #shootday," Mithali tweeted.



In the Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas failed to chase down a target of 119 runs as the side was restricted to 102/7 in the finals, handing a win to Trailblazers by 16 runs.

This is the first time that Trailblazers won the Women's T20 Challenge. The other two titles were won by Supernovas in 2018 and 2019. (ANI)

