England cricketer Moeen Ali
England cricketer Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali to feature in Mzansi Super League

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:44 IST

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): England cricketer Moeen Ali signed a deal with the Mzansi Super League franchise Cape Town Blitz on Thursday for the second edition.
"Moeen brings huge international experience to the team and in county cricket, he won the T20 Blast in 2018 with Worcestershire Rapids and he led them to 2019 final, so we're looking forward to having him in Cape Town," Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince said.
Moeen was a key member of England's World Cup-winning squad and has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for two seasons.
"I'm very excited to be part of the MSL and joining Cape Town Blitz for the start of the tournament. I'm looking forward to playing with and against some world-class players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying.
The all-rounder has played 25 T20I and has scored 235 runs at an average of 14.68. Moeen has also taken 15 wickets at a strike rate of 24.1. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:45 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:36 IST

Melbourne Stars signs Pat Brown for BBL

West Midlands [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Melbourne Stars, a Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, on Thursday signed England seamer Pat Brown for the upcoming sixth edition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:15 IST

Delhi T20I: B'desh players train with masks as air quality drops...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As concerns over pollution in the national capital continues to grow, Bangladesh's players were seen training wearing marks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:34 IST

As VVS Laxman turns 45, here's a look at his finest knocks!

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is renowned for standing up for the team when all chips were down which earned him the moniker of 'Very Very Special' during his playing days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Christchurch T20I: James Vince stars to help England defeat New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 1 (ANI): James Vince's knock of 59 runs enabled England to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets on Friday in the first T20I of the five-match series here at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:14 IST

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:11 IST

Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Chris Lynn lauds Maxwell for taking break from cricket for mental health

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Chris Lynn has said that the news related to Glenn Maxwell's mental health issues sent shivers down his spine and he also lauded the all-rounder for realising that cricket is not for him right now.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Will make it a fantastic event: Sourav Ganguly on day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has not left any stone unturned to make the event 'fantastic'.

Read More
iocl