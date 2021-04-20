Moeen is on fire, he's enjoying batting at the top: Sam Curran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has said that teammate Moeen Ali is really enjoying batting at the top for the franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets among themselves as CSK defended 188 runs against Rajasthan to go second at the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. For CSK, Sam Curran also returned with two wickets.

"Very good. That first game we did not start well but we have talked lot these last couple of days and we executed really well with both bat and ball. It's really nice to get two wins now and get some momentum. Moeen Ali is on fire, I think he is really enjoying batting at the top. He does that for his county team too in England. Ravindra Jadeja was excellent as well in the field and with the ball," Sam Curran told Dwayne Bravo in a video posted on the official website of IPL.



Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 runs off 8 balls came handy in the death overs as CSK posted 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For CSK, Faf top-scored with an innings of 33 while for Rajasthan Royals, Chetan Sakariya returned with three wickets.

"After losing the first game, we had a week off, we put a lot of thought and planning into our game. Back-to-back wins, the tournament will get harder as the game progresses," said Bravo.

CSK has now won two matches out of three and the side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

