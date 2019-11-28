Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia.

Abbas was not named in the playing XI for the first Test against Australia which the visitor lost by an innings and five runs.

"(Abbas) has done well in first-class cricket, he has done well in Test matches, he can bring a lot of control. He has worked a lot during the last Test on his rhythm and is feeling much better," Cricket.com.au quoted Ali as saying.

"A bowler of his class, you always feel he has something to offer and with the amount of work he has done in the last week, he must be feeling a lot more confident," he added.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29. (ANI)

