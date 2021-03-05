Mohammad Abbas signs two-month deal with Hampshire for County Championship

Hampshire [UK], March 5 (ANI): Hampshire on Thursday announced the signing of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas for the first two months of the County Championship season.

Abbas has quickly become one of the world's best Test bowlers since making his international debut in 2017, with 84 wickets to his name at an exceptional average of 22.80 in just 23 appearances. He currently holds the third-best bowling average of all active international bowlers, behind only Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, and sits 12th in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

After impressing Pakistan's national selectors through sustained domestic success in 2015 and 2016, Abbas burst onto the international scene four years ago, claiming his maiden Test wicket two deliveries into his debut against West Indies, before going on to record his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test appearance.



"I'm really pleased to be joining Hampshire and I can't wait to join up with the team this summer," Abbas said in a statement.

Abbas is no stranger to English domestic cricket too having showcased his ability throughout two seasons at Leicestershire in 2018 and 2019. Leading the Foxes' attack, he returned 79 wickets at an average of just 20.67 - including five five-wicket hauls - in 19 County Championship fixtures with the side.

"We are really excited about the arrival of Mohammad Abbas. He is a bowler of the highest quality and to secure him for an early-season Championship stint is a huge boost to the squad. He joins Kyle Abbott as our second overseas signing and we are hopeful that they form a formidable pairing in early season conditions," said Giles White, Director Of Cricket. (ANI)

