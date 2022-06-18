Mohammad Amir to rejoin Gloucestershire for T20 Blast, replaces Naseem Shah

London [UK], June 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir will rejoin Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast after signing as a replacement for Naseem Shah.

Gloucestershire have re-signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the remainder of this season's T20 Blast. Amir will replace Naseem Shah who has been ruled out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Playing for his country Amir has made 50 T20 appearances for Pakistan bagging 59 wickets. He recently played for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka where he made six appearances and helped the side reach the final.



The 30-year-old returns to the county cricket having signed on a three-match deal earlier this season in the County Championship.

The county said it is waiting for the clearance from Pakistan Cricket Board for Amir to play for the team, and added that "this is expected imminently".

Steve Snell, Gloucestershire Cricket Performance Director, said in an official statement released by Gloucestershire: "We're delighted to welcome back Mohammad to the squad. He's a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable. He has spent a lot of time with us this season and he knows the environment well, so for him to join us at this time will greatly help as we look to kick on for the second half of the T20 Blast campaign."

Pakistan pacer made a first-class cricket return after signing a three-match deal to play for Gloucestershire in the County Championship. (ANI)

