Mohammad Amir urges fans not to use 'bad words'

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan was exposed to brutal criticism after it faced a massive 89-run defeat by India in the ongoing ICC men's Cricket World Cup. Amid harsh criticism, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has urged fans not to use bad words for them and asked for their support.

"Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support," Amir tweeted on Tuesday. India subjugated the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side, who continued its winless streak against India in the premier tournament.

After the defeat, it took no time for the exuberant Pakistani fans to express their exasperation over the defeat and criticised the team immensely.

India have been on a sublime form in this tournament and the credit for India's recent victory against Pakistan goes to Rohit Sharma, who played an impeccable knock of 140 runs. Further invigorating India's inning, skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 runs off just 65 balls and helped the team to post a target of 337 runs for Pakistan.

Amir bowled an astounding spell as he took three wickets and conceded just 47 runs.

Due to rain, the target was brought down to 302 runs and the overs were cut short to 40 overs. However, Pakistan managed to score just 212 runs as they faced an 89-run defeat. Pakistan have only won one match and stand on the second-last position in the points table.

Pakistan will now face South Africa on June 23. (ANI)