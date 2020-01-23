Mohammad Hafeez to undergo bowling action test

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 23 (ANI): After facing the suspension for illegal action, Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be undergoing a bowling action test on January 29.

Hafeez will undertake a bowling test at the biomechanics lab of Lahore University of Management and Sciences, reported Cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The 29-year-old has been suspended from bowling in all competitions conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a bowling-action assessment found his action to be illegal.

Earlier, the ECB said in a statement that the assessment found that the player's elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded 15 degrees -- the limit defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations.

His bowling action was reported by the on-field umpires after a Vitality Blast (T20) match between his county Middlesex against Somerset on August 30.

The spinner will not be eligible to bowl in the ECB competitions until he is able to pass an independent re-assessment. (ANI)

