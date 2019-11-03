Mohammad Irfan, the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday became the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992.

He achieved the feat during the ongoing first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

Irfan is currently 37 years of age, while Imran Khan was 39-year-old when he played for Pakistan during the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Overall Miran Bakhsh is the oldest player to play for Pakistan as he played a match against India at the age of 47 in 1955.

In the match, Australia won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just ten runs on the board. Fakhar Zaman (0) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Haris Sohail (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Kane Richardson.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan retrieved the innings for Pakistan as the duo put on 60 runs for the fourth wicket. But as soon as the side started to get momentum on their side, Australia came back with the wicket of Rizwan (31). Ashton Agar dismissed the batsman in the 11th over, reducing Pakistan to 70/3.

With Pakistan's score at 88/3 in the 13th over, the heavens opened up and the match had to be stopped due to rain.

While filing this story, the covers were on at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

