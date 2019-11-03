Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Irfan, the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday became the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992.
He achieved the feat during the ongoing first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.
Irfan is currently 37 years of age, while Imran Khan was 39-year-old when he played for Pakistan during the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
Overall Miran Bakhsh is the oldest player to play for Pakistan as he played a match against India at the age of 47 in 1955.
In the match, Australia won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first.
Pakistan got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just ten runs on the board. Fakhar Zaman (0) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Haris Sohail (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Kane Richardson.
Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan retrieved the innings for Pakistan as the duo put on 60 runs for the fourth wicket. But as soon as the side started to get momentum on their side, Australia came back with the wicket of Rizwan (31). Ashton Agar dismissed the batsman in the 11th over, reducing Pakistan to 70/3.
With Pakistan's score at 88/3 in the 13th over, the heavens opened up and the match had to be stopped due to rain.
While filing this story, the covers were on at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:07 IST

'You what? His armpit?': Jurgen Klopp not amused with VAR's decision

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction on the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to disallow Robert Firmino's goal in the match against Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:02 IST

Wellington T20I: New Zealand defeats England to level scores in...

Wellington [New Zealand], Nov 3 (ANI): New Zealand displayed an all-round performance to defeat England by 21 runs on Sunday in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Every player dreams of medal, says coach Reid after securing...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After thrashing Russia in the FIH Olympic qualifiers, Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid exuded confidence of team giving its best performance in the upcoming Olympics and said that everyone dreams of having a medal in these games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:41 IST

VAR disallows Firmino's goal ruling his armpit offside, netizens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League, a bizarre incident was witnessed as Liverpool Robert Firmino's goal was disallowed by VAR as it ruled the player's armpit offside.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:04 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Men's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup were announced on Sunday as Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:51 IST

Our real preparation starts now: Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the real preparation will start now and the entire side is focused on winning a gold medal for the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:38 IST

Rahane attends emblem launch of FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday attended the emblem launch event of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Gateway of India here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Praful Patel unveil official emblem of FIFA U-17...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel at the Gateway of India here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:12 IST

La Liga: Levante vanquish Barcelona by 3-1

Valencia [Spain], Nov 2 (ANI): Levante trounced Barcelona by 3-1 during their La Liga clash here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:02 IST

Liverpool defeat Aston Villa by 2-1

Birmingham [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:35 IST

India men's hockey team defeats Russia 7-1, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after thrashing Russia in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl