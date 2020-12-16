Mohammad Nabi joins Northamptonshire for 2021 T20 Blast

Northamptonshire [UK], December 16 (ANI): Northamptonshire have signed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as one of their overseas players for the 2021 T20 Blast.

Nabi currently sits atop the ICC rankings as the world's number one T20 all-rounder and head coach David Ripley was looking forward to having that kind of international quality on his side.

"We're delighted to welcome such a high profile T20 player as Mohammad Nabi to the club," Ripley said in an official statement.



"He has a wealth of experience from playing in so many global tournaments around the world and can completely turn a game with both bat and ball," he added.

With 4,118 runs at a strike rate of over 140 and 267 wickets to his name in T20 cricket, Nabi stands as a key player for the Steelbacks line-up.

"I've always enjoyed playing the Vitality Blast in England and it will be exciting to play at Northamptonshire. Hopefully, we can do well," said Nabi.

Skipper Josh Cobb was keen to recruit the Afghanistan international for next year's competition.

"Nabi was our number one target for that role, so Rips [David Ripley] and the club have done a great job to get him," Cobb said. (ANI)

