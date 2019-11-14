Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi to represent Kent Spitfire in Vitality Blast 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 07:46 IST

Canterbury [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be representing Kent Spitfire for the second year in a row in next year's Vitality Blast competition, the county has announced.
The all-rounder was recently named as the best T20I all-rounder in the latest ICC's T20I all-rounder rankings. In nine Vitality Blast matches for Kent in 2019, he registered 147 runs at the strike rate of 153.12.
"I very much enjoyed my first season with Kent and I am pleased to be coming back for another year of the Vitality Blast. There is lots of quality in the team so hopefully we can do well," Nabi said in an official statement.
During his stint this year, he also played an innings of 43 runs off just 12 balls to help the side to defeat Surrey at the Oval.
With the ball, the off-spinner took eight wickets at the economy rate of 7.22.
Nabi has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).
He was selected by the London Spirit in the second round of the Hundred Draft on October 20 this year.
"To do well in the Blast, you need a number of matchwinners, and Nabi showed us what he is capable of last year. His ability to bowl at any stage of the innings and to hit the ball out of the park when he bats, make him one of the most exciting players in world cricket," Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton said. (ANI)

